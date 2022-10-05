Skip to main content

These Gothic-Inspired Bouquets Need to Be Part of Your Next Wedding

Perfect for a gothic wedding or party!

Going to the dark side doesn't have to be bad, in fact, it can be beautiful. The gothic style, for example, has been around since medieval times but the gothic style we know today was mostly influenced by music, fashion, and pre-medieval mythology and was first getting recognition in the late '70s in the U.K. Gothic architecture also plays a major role, such as this angel statue, that underwent a gothic makeover.

Believe it or not, goth can also be created with flowers, as florist and TikToker Veronica @ronniefloweer shows in her wedding flower bouquet video.

So pretty, with a hint of macabre. The crystals used for this gothic transformation are called black obsidian, which is a naturally occurring volcanic glass that is formed when lava from a volcanic eruption cools. Such a cool scientific fact, and also knowing there are gothic crystals out there, perfect for a gothic wedding. As you can see in the video, there are five different versions of how Veronica used the crystals in her bouquets. It sure has some fall vibes as well, perfect for a fall wedding. There are some beige and brown tones present, some red and purple, and of course some black. What makes it even more fitting is the fact that the flowers used were dried and preserved, which means you can hold on to that bouquet until your funeral perhaps, and reuse it.

Other TikTokers also loved this idea, and now people might only get married, so they can carry one of these bouquets. Can't blame them, these are gorgeous! 

