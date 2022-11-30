Celebrate “Gothmas” With These Pitch Black Christmas Stars

This is very “Nightmare Before Christmas” and we love it.

Christmas season is officially here and while many people are already finished with transforming their homes into all things Christmas, other are slowly leaning into the process of creating their own version of a winter wonderland.

Such is the case with TikTok user @darkstaroddities. Rather than decorate her home with the typical red, green and gold Christmas colors, she opted to take and “all black everything” approach an we absolutely love it!

We never knew “Gothmas” was a thing before this video, but now that we’re aware, we’re shook by how cute and different this is! Using supplies purchased from Dollar Tree, she took three different sizes of icecicle ornaments and spray painted them black before allowing them to dry and using hot glue to secure them together and make a snowflake or star shape with the ornaments. She then finished the simple DIY project by hot gluing a black toy skull to the center of the DIY snowflake and used poster puddy to carefully hang them onto her walls.

We love how different and simple this DIY “goth” Christmas decor is! If you decide to do this project, placing them in a white Christmas tree will look so good and make these cute homemade orates stand out even more!

