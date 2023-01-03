This Tunnel Method Is a Gorgeous Way to Grow Gourds

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Just because it is still winter for most of us doesn’t mean we can’t go ahead and look forward to what we will be planting come spring. Or, if you are someone who is lucky and planned ahead, you might even still be growing and harvesting from your greenhouses and gardens all winter long!

But if you are just looking for a few ideas to add to your own backyard this year, why don’t you check out this amazing gourd tunnel brought to us by GourdFarmer, Aaron Letourneau!

So there is a lot to be said about growing gourds on your own. They’re excellent growers, though they can be ever so slightly tricky for newbie gardeners, thanks to their unique grow style. For this gourd tunnel, you can grow gourds, of course, but also cucumbers, beans, peas, melons, tomatoes, grapes, and climbing flowers as well!

You will want to start off with a large, flat space, some good soil, cattle panels, and metal fence posts. The idea here is to measure out your space, pound down the fence posts, then arch the cattle panels into the tunnel shape. The growing space should be on the outside of these fences, which then allow all of your trailing and growing plants to grow up, using that fencing as the base.

Eventually as all of your plants, and gourds, grow you’ll have that green and growing archway! You can walk through underneath the tunnel, picking whatever you need, when you need it. It will help keep everything spaced out, which is essential for helping each individual plant grow, and honestly - it just looks really cool as well!

For more information and a far more detailed explanation on how to build a gourd tunnel similar to this one, check out the rest of the video!



