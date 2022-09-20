Woman Swears Grandmom’s Soap Shaving Hack Is a Home Game-Changer

Imagine how many different ways soap can be used. Not only is soap long-lasting but it is also versatile. It can be used for personal hygiene, or to clean makeup brushes. But wait, there is more to it.

I was impressed by TikTok creator @annalanier2 who shares in her video what her grandma used to do with soap, other than using it for personal hygiene.

I call this a genius hack! Trust my words, when I tell you that it works, because it does. I grew up with my mom putting lavender soap between the sheets in the closet for a fresh, relaxing scent but also to keep away the moths, as lavender works wonders as a repellent for insects. As this TikToker shows, her grandmother would shave a bar of soap to release its scent and then distribute the soap pieces in the dresser between clothes, towels, or sheets for a long-lasting fresh scent. The rest of the bar soap can either be stored or used in the shower. However, if you don't want to go through the hassle of shaving soap (I understand, it could be somewhat of a messy business) you can also just use the entire bar of a strong-scented soap, such as from Lush or The Body Shop. This also works, if you have sensitive skin and can't find any other use for the soap but to keep your clothes and linen fresh-scented. Especially, after the laundry scent has drifted away and somehow clothes become a little musty.

This hack is definitely cheaper than buying closet-scented pouches and will last a lot longer.