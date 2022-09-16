Skip to main content

Woman Proves There's Way More Options to a Front Lawn Than Grass

Even beyond a clover lawn too!

We all know exactly how lovely a lush, fresh cut lawn is. How often have you driven by a neighbor’s house only to see that their lawn looks straight out of a magazine and wished that you could do the same for your own yard? It can be really difficult, especially if your land has been worked too hard in the past or if you live somewhere that doens’t support that kind of grass.

Luckily there are enough people out there who have come up with workarounds and ‘alternative’ yards that can look as nice, if not even better!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Sarah Pajiji Yoo is just such a person, and she has introduced us to several different front yard variants that you may be able to try instead of going the typical green grass route. After all, as she points out, those green grasses do come at a heavy cost, especially if you live somewhere hotter or drier.

Just imagine how much water goes into keeping all that green, well… green… Not very eco-friendly, is it?

Instead you should look into one of these alternatives!

What about no-mow grass? No Mow Lawns are remarkably adaptable for a wide range of applications because to the complementing blend of bunch-forming and creeping grass. The bunch grasses have a fair amount of tolerance for strong foot traffic, flourish in low nitrogen soils, and are exceptionally drought resistant.

Another option is tapestry lawn, where you plant all sorts of wildflowers and seeds native to your area and let them flourish as they will. This can be extremely beneficial to your area, providing a home for bees and butterflies, and by using plants that are more native to your area you know they will survive better.

Sarah has a couple of other options as well, but you’ll have to go check out the video for the rest!

