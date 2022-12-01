Colorado Woman Rips Out Grass and Puts a Gorgeous Drought-Friendly Garden In it’s Place

We can learn so much from social media. Granted, books have always been the supreme source and reference tool to find the answers to what we needed to know, but in today’s world it seems social media is another great option. And one thing I’ve learned is the grass isn’t always as “green” as it seems considering it actually isn’t that great for the environment, plus it’s a lot more work to keep up with.

Knowing this, many TikTok users have turned to more environmental friendly options such as lush clover lawns and beautiful rock gardens. While those are certainly great environmental-friendly lawn options, this lavender lawn courtesy of TikTok account @regenerativefarmers is an absolute favorite!

This lavender lawn is gorgeous and is way more beneficial to have as opposed to real grass. Rather than wasting tons of gallons of water to try and keep the grass in their front lawn alive, this household decided to kill the grass and planted in drought and heat-tolerant lavender instead, which is actually more sustainable and a better option in the Colorado weather.

In addition to the bunches of lavender, they also interplanted walkways with native blue grama and buffalo grass and 37 varieties of native plants around the perimeter. What makes this lavender lawn even more special (and sustainable) is they can be used to serve your ecosystem and grow food and medicine instead; so because of this, they have plenty of uses for the lavender and when the sweet-smelling florals are dried, they use it to give as gifts, herbal products and even serve it in their lattes.

What’s not to love about this amazing and sweet-scented lawn?!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.