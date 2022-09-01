Skip to main content

Woman Washes Grassy Feet With… More Grass?

Honestly, this is low-key genius.

So getting outside and gardening, mowing, or in general, doing just about anything will usually wind up with getting at least a bit dirty and needing to clean up. It could be a kid, a pet, or even yourself. Regardless you will, at one point or another, wind up with some mud on your legs or some grass caked onto your legs and feet.

What can you do about it? Well, how about washing your feet off with the grass itself? Let’s get right into it…

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Danni S on TikTok pretty much swears by this method that her mother had her and her siblings do when they were young children. She says that the best method for cleaning off your feet when they are covered in grass clippings is to actually use the grass itself to your advantage.

How do you do this?

Well, one, you will want to get some dish soap. Dawn dish soap is one of the best for this as it is pretty eco-friendly and you won’t be dumping tons of harsh chemicals onto your lawn or into your local water supply just because you want squeaky clean toes.


Dump a bit of the dish soap onto the grass beneath your feet, add a little bit of water from a hose or bottle, then start scrubbing your toes through the grass. This scrubbing will create a lather without needing to bend over and use your hands. The grass itself acts as a sort of brush to get off all the bits of uck left over on your toes and heels, and you can just rinse off and voila - you’re done!

Clean feet all without having to drag mud, dirt, or grass clippings across your floors or into your house!

