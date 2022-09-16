Woman Paints Couch Green and the Results Are Stunning

Going furniture shopping on a budget is often nearly impossible, but there are ways to update your furniture by giving it a bit of a facelift. This, of course, also works well with old furniture found at Goodwill, especially when you just moved to a new city or home and need to fill it with nice things. There are many hacks to accomplish a new look, without breaking the bank.

TikTok is often the place to find inspiration, so when I found the account of Victoria Ochoa aka @visabella8a I had to share her process of how she turned her grey fabric couch into a green oasis.

Would you look at the color? So vibrant and velvety! I'm in love with this DIY project. The products used in this video are budget-friendly, and it's only four things you'll need to recreate this yourself. First things first, chalk paint. Yes, you read correctly. However, you need to dilute the chalk paint with fabric softener, water, and a splash of vinegar until it becomes a milky consistency. The exact measurements, according to Victoria, are one part of the chalk paint, two parts of water, a splash of fabric softener, and a splash of vinegar, and you should achieve a smooth, milky mix. Let it dry for at least 24 hours and the final step involves sanding it down with 220 grit hand sandpaper to get it soft. Make sure to sand it in between the coats of paint (at least two) to achieve maximum softness, as a TikTok user suggested in the comment section. And the final results are stunning as seen in her reveal video.

You might be wondering if it smells like paint, stains clothing or skin and if it feels crunchy. You are not the only one. Many other TikTokers were curious about the same things but as Victoria reassured them, the paint stays on and doesn't smell. And if you sand it down in between layers, it becomes super soft due to mixing fabric softener and vinegar together. And there you have it.