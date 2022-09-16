Skip to main content

Woman Paints Couch Green and the Results Are Stunning

This is so cool!

Going furniture shopping on a budget is often nearly impossible, but there are ways to update your furniture by giving it a bit of a facelift. This, of course, also works well with old furniture found at Goodwill, especially when you just moved to a new city or home and need to fill it with nice things. There are many hacks to accomplish a new look, without breaking the bank. 

TikTok is often the place to find inspiration, so when I found the account of Victoria Ochoa aka @visabella8a I had to share her process of how she turned her grey fabric couch into a green oasis.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Would you look at the color? So vibrant and velvety! I'm in love with this DIY project. The products used in this video are budget-friendly, and it's only four things you'll need to recreate this yourself. First things first, chalk paint. Yes, you read correctly. However, you need to dilute the chalk paint with fabric softener, water, and a splash of vinegar until it becomes a milky consistency. The exact measurements, according to Victoria, are one part of the chalk paint, two parts of water, a splash of fabric softener, and a splash of vinegar, and you should achieve a smooth, milky mix. Let it dry for at least 24 hours and the final step involves sanding it down with 220 grit hand sandpaper to get it soft. Make sure to sand it in between the coats of paint (at least two) to achieve maximum softness, as a TikTok user suggested in the comment section. And the final results are stunning as seen in her reveal video.

You might be wondering if it smells like paint, stains clothing or skin and if it feels crunchy. You are not the only one. Many other TikTokers were curious about the same things but as Victoria reassured them, the paint stays on and doesn't smell. And if you sand it down in between layers, it becomes super soft due to mixing fabric softener and vinegar together. And there you have it. 

feet in clover
Article

Woman Proves There's Way More Options to a Front Lawn Than Grass

ripping up floor
Article

New Homeowners Rip Up Ugly Old Tile and Find a Happy Surprise

fall leaves
Article

This Fall Leaf Bangle Is the Perfect Autumn Activity For Kids

Black plant wall
Article

Couple Paints Their Floor Black and Has Zero Regrets

Bathroom
Article

Woman Uses Contact Paper For Renter-Friendly DIY Bathroom Makeover

unicorn in grass
Article

Woman Teaches Husband To Keep His Eyes Open While Trimming Trees

chickens in front of coop
Article

Need An Alternative Coop Bedding? Try This One Random Item!

pexels-josh-sorenson-63551
Article

This Woman’s Floors Are Covered In Seashells She Collected and It Looks Like the Bottom of the Ocean

Tile table
Article

Watch Woman Transform Plain IKEA Bench Into An Unique Piece Any Gen-Zer Would Die For

monstera plant
Article

Woman Makes #7 DIY Planter Out Of a Cardboard Box

shutterstock_2168697007
Article

Woman Gives Dresser a Girly, Glamorous Makeover With the Help Of a Kachan Modern Moroccan Stencil

fairycore aesthetic
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom Into a Fairy-Core Dream

planting succulents
Article

This Is Why Your Succulents Keep Dying

bar cart
Article

Guess How Much This Thrifty Flipper Sold This Lightly Refurbished $5 Bar Cart For?

shutterstock_1883279494
Article

Woman Gives Her “Landing Zone” A Fun Update That Her Kids Can Enjoy Too

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.