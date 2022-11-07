Woman Shares Her Method For Making a Lush Greenery Wall

So let’s say your bedroom is a bit boring, but you aren’t sure what to do to spice it up. Maybe add a bit of paint to the walls, or switch out your bedding… All of those could work, but what if you wanted to take it to the next level, say with some sort of wall 'art'? Well, we’d like to introduce you to your new favorite piece of wall decor - the greenery wall.

This greenery wall tutorial is the stuff made of dreams - literally. We can’t imagine waking up in the morning and seeing this stretched overhead, but luckily we don’t have to just imagine it. TikTok creator Tay has come up with a quick and easy tutorial so we can bring the dream to life!

So to start off you will want to grab some greenery mats which you can likely find at your local Hobby Lobby or another craft store. These larger mats often have little brackets in their corners that allow you to hook them up to one another which, honestly, is a little hack all of its own since this isn’t something we knew existed!

So hook up as many of these mats as you think you need, then follow Tay’s instructions to hook them up onto your wall using renter-friendly ‘nails’. Then, using some blue masking or painter’s tape, map out the general shape that you will be using. Keep it fun and curvy, something to draw the eye and keep it from looking static. Next, use a craft knife or even some scissors and cut the inner grid along your lines, which should leave up your base mats.

From there you just go back in, adding as many colorful, fake flowers as you like! The lattice beneath the greenery gives you somewhere to stick the flowers which means you can change them out as needed whenever you like. Choose different colors and types, even get some of the fake ivies, and allow it to trail down and off for dramatic effect!



