Man Heats Greenhouse In Winter For Free With This Hack

It might get a bit stinky but it won't cost you anything!

Greenhouses are great, they allow us to start our growing season just a little bit earlier and extend it just a little bit longer.

Now unless you live in a climate where it's mostly always sunny- think Florida and Arizona- your plants won't make it through the harsh northern winters where temperatures drop well below freezing. If you aren't ready to give up your gardening through the winter months @aarongriffith368 posted on TikTok a hack that will heat your greenhouse all winter long… for free!

Why have we not thought about this before? The breakdown process of compost generates a lot of heat, so why not harness that heat and use it to keep the frost out of your greenhouse, all for free. We love that he placed screens in the middle sections of his compost piles against the greenhouse framing so the generated heat can flow into the greenhouse.

Compost definitely will be a bit stinky but it should never smell like rotting food or unbearable to be near, if it is being broken down the correct way you should not be to bothered by the smell. While the smells coming from the decomposing material might make it a little stinky inside the greenhouse, I’m sure it would be easy to forget about when you are harvesting lettuce and carrots mid December.

