Virginia Woman Converts Stunning Greenhouse Into Wedding Venue

Wedding season may not be here just yet, but if you’re getting married soon and are looking for a venue to accommodate your smaller-than-average wedding, you may want to consider a greenhouse.

I know it may sound a bit strange to have an intimate wedding in place that houses plants, however, after seeing this video from TikTok account @vaughanhouse, I’m now convinced having a micro-wedding at this beautiful greenhouse is the way to go!

As you can see in the video, the enchanted greenhouse is absolutely gorgeous! I love all of the green and florals that surround the greenhouse, as well as the simple and stunning rattan-looking guest chairs and tree stump tables that beautifully complement that outdoor space.

Additionally, I love that the owner of the greenhouse noted how less stressful and better it is to plan a micro-wedding due to spending less money, as well as also having more time to spend with your close family and friends as a result of having an intimate wedding.

Unsurprisingly, viewers and followers love the beautiful scenery of this greenhouse!

If you are a person that loves the outdoors, being in nature and are planning to have an intimate wedding, the idea of getting married in a beautiful greenhouse may be the perfect idea for you!

