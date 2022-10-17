Husband Turns Stack of Wedding Cards Into Meaningful Gift For Their Paper Anniversary

Words of affirmation is a communication preference for many people, so it makes sense when some people love receiving greeting cards because it’s a wonderful and meaningful way to express express appreciation of your loved ones. However, the only downside to receiving greeting cards is what do you do with them after you’ve read the sweet messages?

Well, rather than simply recycle or trash greeting cards, this husband behind TikTok account

@oldmanlegas came up with a creative way to hold onto them and we’re certain his minimalist wife loved the idea.

In the video, the husband mentioned because he’s sentimental, he saved their stack of wedding cards from the recycle bin and transformed it into a first year paper anniversary gift for his wife (and himself, too, lol). To create this thoughtful gift, he took one square from each card they received, choosing a word, phrase or image to highlight and placed a note to his wife on the back.

We love how creative this husband was with this gift and we’re sure his “less clutter is best” wife loved it as well. What a great way to come together and compromise for such a special reason!