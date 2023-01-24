Woman’s Groovy Take on Rainbow Wall Is Satisfyingly Trippy

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you want to instantly change the vibe of your room, an easy way to do this is to paint an accent wall. Sure, you can choose to paint your wall of choice one solid color to give it a subtle pop, however, if you opt to do something a bit more daring like TikToker @flourchildtx did with this wall, it’s totally understandable.

The DIYer created a rainbow wall for her her girls’ room and it’s so groovy.

This DIY accent rainbow wall is so impressive! I love how she freestyle the entire design and it’s so neat and amazing. We’re not sure how long it took for her to transform the original, plain wall into this beautiful and colorful wall, but the trippy vibes it’s giving off is well worth the effort, especially judging by her girl’s face at the end of the quick video.

I’m not the only one in awe over how beautiful this wall is, so are some of her followers and viewers in the comment section, with one of her followers saying they’re ready to move into the freshly painted room and I totally understand — the wall looks so radical!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.