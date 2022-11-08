This Drain Declogging Will Have Your Running to Your Shower Drain

So, we’ve got a question for you. Do you know how dirty your drains are? Don’t worry if you need to take a second to think about it - it probably isn’t a question you are asked often, or ever in fact. But it's an important thing to consider, especially if you haven’t cleaned them in a bit.

Well, one homeowner recently showed us the rather disgusting results of unclogging his drain, and we are now wondering if we can set our pipes on fire.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Veronica, or FlowerGurl18 on TikTok, and her partner recently realized that their sink drain simply was not draining the way it should have been. They decided to roll up their sleeves and unclog it, but neither could have imagined exactly what would crawl up out of their drain…

You can probably already guess where this is going.

The partner goes in with a small plunger apparatus that (luckily for him) also has plastic packaging already around it to contain whatever is pulled up, and you can see him plunge in and out of the drain a few times before he starts pulling back and pulling the clog with it.

And he keeps pulling, and pulling, and pulling. The man pulls up practically an entire head’s worth of hair and we can’t help but be gagging on this side of the computer screen even as we watch. Honestly, the fact that ANY water was draining is surprising at all, and we can only imagine what those poor pipes look like (and how Veronica has any hair left on her head after seeing what all came up!)



