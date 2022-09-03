Skip to main content

Woman’s Video Of Her Cleaning Her Washing Machine Will Have You Running to Your Laundry Room

UM we had no idea that needed to be cleaned

If you have been around Den Garden a while then you’ll know we try and share as many tips and tricks for cleaning your house as possible. Often it is things that we wish we had known ourselves, such as how vacuuming slower can be more effective than you might ever realize, or that there are certain spots in your house that you didn’t even know needed to be cleaned.

Case in point - did you know that there is a small tube on the bottom of your washer? There is, and it needs to be cleaned at least every couple of years or so. But so many people go without cleaning it simply because they do not even know it exists!

That is exactly the situation that Deanira from TikTok found herself in when she (probably) watched the same video we did and decided to start cleaning out the ‘hidden’ area of her washing machine. She whipped out a bowl and got down, pulled the tube out, and unscrewed the small cap that kept all the nasty inside, and waited for it to pour out.

And… kept waiting…

You see, poor Deanira’s washing machine had obviously gone so long without being cleaned out that the tube was completely gunked up and clogged. She literally has to start squeezing the tube like it is toothpaste, and the grossness kind of just plops out into the bowl.

Bit by bit she squeezes more out until the water inside finally does run free, pouring brackish fluids into the bowl. You can hear poor Deanira gagging through the video, and we have to admit that our own gag reflex wasn’t doing us many favors as we watched.

We may be with the one commenter who said they’re just going to wind up buying a new washing machine because of how afraid they are of looking into their own washer… And also, our condolences to the poor renter who has a washer and dryer that came with the apartment that have apparently been there for years… We don’t want to even IMAGINE what it looks like in there! 

