This Grout Cleaning Tool Is a Game Changer and So Satisfying

Did you know the dark-looking grout in your kitchen and bathroom is actually not supposed to look like that? That's right, it's dirt! You can use a grout cleaner to fix it, or you can remove the grout and regrout it. However, if you rent your home, be cautious!

TikTok creator Kate Lewis demonstrates in her video, a tool to use to remove grout, and it is the most satisfying task ever. Let's take a look!

It looks quite relaxing!

I'm sure I would so enjoy this. However, since I am not an expert, I'd be worried about messing up and making the situation worse!

That's why she said in her video, "if you're a landlord - keep scrolling," for a reason!

As you can see, she uses a tool - which you can probably get from Amazon or any hardware store - and this little helper scrapes off the old grout that is a mix of everything yuck you could think of.

However, it is recommended to wear a mask to not breathe in all that dust, as well as wear gloves - but to each their own.

She mentioned in her caption that this is only step one, as she is planning on regrouting it - of course. After refilling it, it also has to be sealed to avoid the tiles coming loose.

Her landlord should pay her for doing this, as they'd save money and time.

However, TikTok wasn't too fond of this hack, looking at the comments section.

As TikToker @sam_the_scammer suggested,

"Highly recommend Mapei Grout Refresh, just clean the grout and use the grout refresh and it looks brand new. Done it in every new apt I’ve lived in."

That is certainly an option.

And TikToker @notmistyxrose commented,

"Those tools can easily chip tiles."

Perhaps, so caution is advised, and a gentle touch is recommended.

Another person (@warriorprincess96) wrote,

"Eh, I feel like many ppl would end up messing this up and not sealing it properly."



That's what I would be worried about. Luckily, there are pens to make the grout look brand new again.

