This Handy Grout Cleaner Works Almost Too Well

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Grout can be… well, kind of a pain in the butt. It often looks great when it is first put in, or freshly redone, but honestly, it just looks dingy over time, pretty much no matter what you do. That includes time and effort put into cleaning it, and if you don’t keep up with a frequent routine, then you are just going to have some dirty-looking grout lines in no time flat.

Well, luck just may be on our side because Kayleigh from TikTok says she has a grout cleaning tool that will totally change the game and maybe even let you keep up with the maintenance of keeping them looking nice and fresh!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, the worst part about cleaning grout has to be finding the right cleaner, then actually getting down and doing the cleaning itself. This tends to be because there’s nothing that really gets down deep into those crevices without you having to break your back and scrub super hard in the process.

But this cleaning tool combines not only a sponge to help soak up any mess but also a small container for the cleaning liquid to come out from and a dedicated, narrow brush for getting into those tight and hard-to-reach spots. That means a lot less scrubbing on your part, and you won’t really have to worry about messy water or cleaning solutions flowing everywhere since you can pretty much soak everything up as soon as it is cleaned thanks to the attached sponge.

And the best part about this tool? Sure it is great, amazing even, for cleaning grout but you don’t have to use it solely for that! In fact, Kayleigh shows off how you can use it in and around windows, and probably just about any other hard-to-reach place that your mind could possibly think of - it works well practically everywhere!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.