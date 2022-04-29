Skip to main content

This 2 Ingredient Dollar Store DIY Hack Gets Grout Sparkling Clean

All it takes is these two items, a scrub brush, and a little elbow grease to get grout looking great again.

The bane of my homemaking existence is cleaning the grout in my bathroom. As someone who has family showering all hours of the day, my tile takes a beating from the hard water and soap scum build up. I have tried so many different products, but no matter what I use, it doesn't quite clean it up flawlessly. There is always a shadow of dirt and for the effort I put it, it is not giving me the clean reward I so deserve.

I had just about given up, when I saw this simple recipe on TikTok that legitimately blew my mind. Cleaning whiz @cleanwithChristine, took followers with her to the dollar store and picked up just two ingredients that changed the way I'll tackle grout in the future.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

All she does is grab some baking soda and Hydrogen Peroxide, along with a handled scrub brush. She mixes together equal parts of the two ingredients making sure they are fully combined and then pours it directly onto the grout. She then scrubs it thoroughly and the dirt in the grout was just disappears. After she is done she wipes it with a damp cloth and the grout and tiles are shining.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

People were in awe of her hack, and said they were going to try it immediately.

The only modification I plan on making is putting the mixture in a spray bottle so I can attack the walls. It's simple, easy, and will only cost a few bucks to try. 

Related Articles

bunkbed
Article

Mom Transforms Ikea Bunkbed She Scored for $40 Into Epic Playhouse

9 hours ago
agave plant in the desert
Article

People Have Mixed Feelings About Man's 'Dog Poop' Method of Getting New Plants

9 hours ago
portable shower head
Article

Mom Makes Functional Outdoor Shower By the Pool For Under $40

Apr 28, 2022
Chain
Article

Woman Shares She Started Shopping For Jewelry At Ace Hardware and TBH We Get It

Apr 28, 2022
cleaning products
Article

Moms Are Swearing By DIY 'Magic' Cleaning Mixture That Tackles Dirt In Every Single Room

Apr 28, 2022
ghost terrorizing kitchen
Article

Couple Captures Footage In Their Own Kitchen That Looks Like a Scene From 'Poltergeist'

Apr 28, 2022
essential oil
Article

Your Dresser Drawers Will Smell Heavenly Thanks To This Brilliant Hack

Apr 27, 2022
exposed wooden beans
Article

These Faux Wood Beams Look So Real They Have Everyone on TikTok Totally Fooled

Apr 27, 2022
boyfriend cooking dinner
Article

TikTok Is Swooning Over Contractor Who Help Renovate GF's Mom's Home After Her Dad Died

Apr 27, 2022
boys bedroom makeover
Article

Parents Give 9-Year-Old's Bedroom a Makeover Even Adults Are Jealous Of

Apr 27, 2022
basket at bottom of stairs
Article

Simple Basket Hack Has People Wondering Why They Never Thought Of It Before

Apr 27, 2022
side table
Article

Man Transforms $25 Ikea Side Table Into Adorable Pet 'Home'

Apr 26, 2022
bathroom floor
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom Floors With Renter-Friendly DIY Hack

Apr 26, 2022
kitchen countertop
Article

Dad Captures Unseen Entity Moving Things Around In Family Kitchen More Than Once

Apr 26, 2022
mascara tube on yellow background
Article

Homemade 4-Ingredient Mascara Is a Game-Changer for Beauty Lovers

Apr 26, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.