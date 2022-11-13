This Two Ingredient Elixir Will Get Your Grout Sparkling Clean

And you probably already have this stuff in the house.

You're not imagining it: your grout is getting dirtier. And you're not imagining that it's harder to clean. We get it—it's not like we can just throw a little elbow grease into the mix and make everything come out sparkling clean. Well, guess what? You can.

One of the most dreaded chores around the house has got to be cleaning the old tile grout on your floors or in your bathroom. Grime can build up and get in between the cracks over time, so even if your tile looks great, grout can be dingy and dirty. Bring back those old tiles by following this simple two ingredient method for getting the grout sparkling clean again.

The creator added a special note for natural stone surfaces, "Note: If you have natural stone I suggest using a natural stone specific tile and grout cleaner. 🙂" @Clean That Up!

Folks were excited to have such an easy hack, saying, "Thanks for this. I was gonna head to Home Depot to buy something for mine. You saved me here. Thanks 🙏" @Dustin

All you need to do is mix equal parts baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. Begin with a lower concentration of peroxide and increase it as needed). Mix it together in a bowl or cup, then pour the mixture onto your floor and scrub away with a wet sponge. It'll be like magic!

If you need a more intensive clean, you can always use a scrubbing brush. Avoid things like steel wool, as these can eat away at your grout.