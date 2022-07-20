Skip to main content

This Is All You Need to Refresh Your Dingy Grout

This is so much better than those grout pens

Can we be real here for just a second? We don’t really like cleaning. Or at least not deep cleaning, like when we have to clean the grout in our tiles. It is time-consuming and often back-aching labor and few recognize the hard work we put into making sure that grout is shiny and sparkling clean (if we even get to that stage.)

What this means is that any time we see a grout-cleaning tip or hack on TikTok, we immediately jump on it. And we may have found the perfect one to help not only ourselves with this tedious chore, but all of you as well!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Emily Shaw on TikTok is the creator who turned us on to this fabulous and budget-friendly idea. The trick is not to necessarily get down on your knees and scrub away, but to actually change the grout color itself to something that isn’t only more appealing but also way easier to ‘clean’. (And yes, we do mean that this color is a little bit more forgiving in that it doesn’t show every little spot and stain!)

What Emily uses is something called Grout Refresh, which you can lay down in a thin line similar to a grout pen and which dyes the color of the grout beneath it. A simple wipe and it will come up off the tiles easily, leaving behind some beautifully colored grout that looks brand new (or even better than!)

The thing that we love most about this hack is that the grout refresh comes in a bunch of different colors, so you don’t have to be stuck with just black or dark grey, or anything along those lines. In fact, you can probably find the dye in some more unusual colors (we think red would look really impressive for some households!)

And while this hack isn’t necessarily renter friendly, especially if you do go with something a little more unusual, you could probably find a similar enough color to whatever grout you do have that a landlord won’t be able to tell the difference, besides noting that the grout has never looked better!

