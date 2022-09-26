Family Concocts Gruesome Halloween Display Using Baby Dolls

Halloween is the perfect time of year for people to not only advertise their love of the spookiest day of the year, but to do so in the most creative way. While some fans of Halloween managed to maintain their love of minimalism by keeping it simple with their décor, other Halloween enthusiasts went all out with their decoration and this front yard display from TikTok content creator @chelseyyy778 is no exception to the latter.

However, rather than using traditional pumpkin and skull décor, she used baby dolls and created probably the most gruesome Halloween display in her neighborhood.

WARNING: there is a large display of fake blood in the video, but if you’re up for it, check it out for yourself!

What a gruesome, yet creative Halloween display! As seen in the quick video, there has tone at least 10 to 20 baby dolls al covered in blood, with some of them crawling to get out of the play pen and others standing in the yard carrying what appears to be a body wrapped in a black trash bag. You also may have noticed some of the dolls’ body parts are missing; that’s because it looks as though a giant spider may have eaten some of them and their body parts for a little snack, considering some body parts are caught in its’ spider web.

Whew, this is a lot to take in if you prefer more of a “traditional” type of Halloween display, but we have to give her so much credit for her creativity!