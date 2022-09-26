Skip to main content

Family Concocts Gruesome Halloween Display Using Baby Dolls

Warning: It is a pretty spooky site

Halloween is the perfect time of year for people to not only advertise their love of the spookiest day of the year, but to do so in the most creative way. While some fans of Halloween managed to maintain their love of minimalism by keeping it simple with their décor, other Halloween enthusiasts went all out with their decoration and this front yard display from TikTok content creator @chelseyyy778 is no exception to the latter.

However, rather than using traditional pumpkin and skull décor, she used baby dolls and created probably the most gruesome Halloween display in her neighborhood.

WARNING: there is a large display of fake blood in the video, but if you’re up for it, check it out for yourself!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

What a gruesome, yet creative Halloween display! As seen in the quick video, there has tone at least 10 to 20 baby dolls al covered in blood, with some of them crawling to get out of the play pen and others standing in the yard carrying what appears to be a body wrapped in a black trash bag. You also may have noticed some of the dolls’ body parts are missing; that’s because it looks as though a giant spider may have eaten some of them and their body parts for a little snack, considering some body parts are caught in its’ spider web.

Whew, this is a lot to take in if you prefer more of a “traditional” type of Halloween display, but we have to give her so much credit for her creativity!

DIY trinket box
Article

These Magic Pond Trinket Boxes Are the Cutest Way to Store Your Small Stuff

hand dipped candles
Article

These Hand-Dipped Mabon Candles Are Perfect For Fall

Wall plants
Article

Watch Woman Turn Wall Into a Plant Gallery

laundry room
Article

Woman Gives Laundry Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover Using Contact Paper

monstera plant
Article

Woman Has Genius Way to Make Natural Looking Decorative Foliage

plants in coffe mugs
Article

Watch Woman Make the Cutest DIY Clay Lego Mugs That Actually Connect

water balloons
Article

Helium-Free Balloons Are a Great Solution For Any Party

illuminated far with fairy lights
Article

This DIY Fairy Lite Flower Terrarium Works As a Cute Night-Light

halloween pumpkins
Article

“Nightmare Before Christmas” Fans Will Love This DIY Quirky Kitchen Decorations

planting seeds
Article

Texas Woman Shows Us The Five Best Veggies To Plant In Early Fall

gothic aesthetic
Article

This Man's Southern Gothic Inspired Free Furniture Flip Will Blow Your Mind

Bathroom
Article

These Three Easy Hacks Will Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Good All Day Long

scratched floor
Article

Woman Discovers Nutty Way to Fix Scratched Floors

spray painting wall
Article

Woman Uses a Potato To Make Cutest Accent Wall

friends in backyard
Article

This Backyard Has a “Beach” and It’s a Great Idea For Folks Who Need a Little Coastal Living Inland

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.