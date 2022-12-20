Woman Claims She Does All Renovations On Literal Pennies Thanks to the Habitat for Humanity Store

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you have ever completed a home renovation you know how much it cost. Things start to add up quite quickly when you really get going. A bathroom remodel comes with costs for light fixtures, a new toilet, sink, and shower, paint, bathroom title for the flooring, cabinetry and handles. Kitchen remodel costs come with new appliances, paint, light fixture, cabinet hardware, counter tops, cabinetry, and flooring.

Buying all your desired material new is extremely costly, but TikToker, content creator, and home remodeler @hannahganshaw posted a video explaining how she has remodeled her home on an extremely low budget while achieving the aesthetic she desires.

The vintage shop owner and thrifting expert is well versed in scoring a deal when it comes to fashion and home decor, but this genius woman has taken these skills to her home remodel.

She says that the secret to home remodel on a budget is sourcing material for cheap, which is why the woman shops at Habitat for Humanity. The company is a non-profit housing organization that works within communities to create affordable housing for families. They also have retail stores, where they sell material that has been donated to the store for very cheap.

Common items you can find are tiles for kitchen and bath, building materials such as brackets, screws, and tools, light fixtures, furniture, appliances, sinks, toilets, and tubs, all among many other things!

