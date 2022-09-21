Man Buys 200+ Year Old Wreath and You Won’t Believe What It’s Made Out Of

We see wreaths a lot on this page. Gorgeous door wreaths that show off your love for the season, wreaths to wear on your head when going out to a local renaissance fair and everything, and anything, in between. They’re gorgeous pieces of artistic expression and a great DIY when you want to express your creativity (or just buy something that looks nice for your home!)

But we bet you have never seen a wreath quite like this one before…

WATCH VIDEO HERE

TikTok creator Josh Rawson who runs the Haunted Life channel is no stranger to all things spooky, scary, and from the beyond. Today he is showing off a piece he recently bought off of Ebay and which has a very unique look and interesting history.

It is literally a wreath made out of hair. Lots and lots of hair, and the thing about this is - it is downright beautiful. Literally we would call it art, no matter how vaguely creepy it might be to think about.

Keep in mind thamany women worked at home during the Victorian era and passed their time by engaging in "fancy work", such as making elaborate wreathes out of locks of hair that they could then show off to their friends and neighbors. This was also used to create memorials, collecting locks from friends or family members and weaving them into the design as a memento.

The finished wreath was mounted on a silk or velvet background and set inside a decorative shadow box frame, just like how this hair wreath came displayed to Josh’s hands. There is even a picture that came with it, and we can only imagine the life and love that the young lady felt over her years! It is easy to see how old and just how valuable this piece is, and we can’t believe the price he managed to get it for.

We just hope that the ghosts that came with the piece enjoy living in Josh’s house and that he treats his new guests with all due respect!