Woman Proves All You Really Need to Clean Your Kitchen Is Half of a Lemon

When life hands you lemons, thank the cleaning gods, because you can do so much more than just make lemonade. This acidic, zesty, aromatic fruit is a gentle but effective cleaner that words on a ton of surfaces in our kitchen. Don't believe us? Don't take out word for it, listen to dietician Melissa Rifkin, who showed off how she used the same half of a lemon to tackle her dishwasher, sink, and drains.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

She first plops a lemon half in the dishwasher and lets it run on its normal cycle with detergent. The lemon breaks down calcium and limestone buildup for a fresh and clean washer that smells amazing. Next, she sprinkles some salt on top of the lemon half and uses it as an abrasive scrub on the sink to get rid of stains a grime. Finally, she uses the lemon juice, white vinegar and baking soda to clear our her drains.

People in the comments jumped in to add their one magic lemon elixirs, like using lemon, salt, and swirling motions in standard glass coffee carafe to get rid of stains.

You can get a lot of good mileage out of a lemon, you just have to put it to work.