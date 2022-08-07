Skip to main content

Woman Makes ‘Halloween Count Down’ Out Of Nifty Dollar-Store Finds

Yet another reason we can't wait for Halloween!

We all know about Christmas advent calendars by now - you get to open one small present each day, increasing the anticipation and joy, until the actual big day arrives. It is a fun way of getting the kiddos or family members engaged, and many will gather around in excitement to open up the present, no matter how small or how large, giving you time to engage and interact.

But why limit it to just Christmas?

One creative mother has come up with her own advent event for a very different occasion.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Deb of MyFourWonders on TikTok believed that there simply wasn’t enough Halloween-love out there, and decided that she’d come up with her own advent ‘calendar’ for the spooky season. She hopped on over to her local Dollar Tree and purchased multiple small pieces of decor, such as hollow skulls, cauldrons, pumpkins, and more.

Each of the pieces is then brought home, painted with the baking soda method in colors matching Deb’s house aesthetic, and decorated a little bit more with ribbons and wooden numbers, then hung up with fishing line.

The best part - the tiny signs! Deb creates small tasks, such as pumpkin carving, spooky treats, family camping trip, and more as the advent prizes for each day, along with small Halloween-themed bits and bobs. So if you tried this yourself, be creative! It doesn’t have to be about just candy or treats, but about activities, events, things you can do with your family. Maybe even do small pieces of a costume, or homemade tickets to watch a spooky movie!

As you can probably tell, we love the creativity behind all of this, and can’t wait to copy and share it with our own families!

