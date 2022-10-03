Skip to main content

This Subtle, Eerie Halloween Decoration Will Freak All the Neighbors Out

Seriously I’d do a triple take walking by that!

While a lot of people are enjoying putting up all the fun, kid-friendly pumpkins and skulls for their Halloween décor, there are a few people who like to take a different approach with their Halloween decorations and treat the spooky season, well…spooky.

Instead of the adorable and typical sometimes store-bought decorations, this TikTok account @pennparanormal practically created a haunted house in their home and while we can’t see all of what it has to offer, we were able to get a sneak peek through the windows and it’s safe to say, they have to have the scariest house on the block!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Looking at the quick video, we’re spooked simply by the creepy dolls in the windows of their home! They have the Chucky doll from the “Child’s Play” horror film franchise as well as a few other creepy and terrifying dolls in other windows throughout the home. She mentions her husband told her to stop scaring the neighbors but she clearly can’t help herself and we get it — now is the perfect time to have a little fun with such spooky decoration!

Seriously, we’d a double take if we were her neighbors! Much like her followers and viewers in the comment section, we have to applaud her on this terrifying, yet creative, Halloween decoration! 

