This Is Not a Drill: The Halloween Décor Has Landed In HomeGoods

Halloween is just 114 days away!

It may be the middle of summer, but we already know there are hundreds, if not thousands, of you out there already looking at what is to come—one of those things being: Halloween. We love it, you love it, and the excitement is already building even though there are still a little over a hundred days or so until our favorite spooky holiday.

But that doesn’t mean that we can’t start getting prepped, and part of that includes being on the lookout for stores that are putting out some cool and creepy decor.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

One of those popular stores that carry some of the best in Halloween decor just so happens to be HomeGoods. And thanks to eagle-eyed TikTok creator Katrina, aka the aptly named SpookyVampMom, we’ve got our first sighting of some ghoulishly delightful decorations.

Katrina spotted the newest line of decor recently, and it looks like we are in for another year of awesome-looking decorations, including accent pillows, kitchen and hand towels, and our favorite, Halloween-themed blankets. We also spotted some mugs, "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed goodies, pumpkin-shaped pots and cookers, and much more in this short clip.

So if you’ve been looking for some creepy crafts and decor, then HomeGoods might have exactly what you are looking for! And, as one commenter pointed out, you will want to go ASAP! There are tons of individuals out there already on the hunt for Halloween goods, and by the time October rolls around, these stores will already be carrying the next holiday’s decorations! 

