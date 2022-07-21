Skip to main content

DIY Halloween Lanterns From the Dollar Store Are Too Cool

Get a jump on spooky season!

So it’s official, “Halloween in July” is a ‘thing,’ well, at least according to TikTok. We’ve seen a few content creators post videos showing us how to create a Halloween wreath and others have already finished decorating their home with pumpkins and skulls for the spooky season. As a matter of fact, one intent creator dubbed July 18 as the “new October 31.”

The early welcoming of Halloween doesn’t stop there, however. This TikTok content creator and “vintage junkie,” @paintedblackdecor shows us how to create these spooky Halloween lanterns that are perfect to celebrate “Halloween in July” and are extremely easy on the wallet, too!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, the Goth artist gathered her Dollar Store supplies consisting of tiny lanterns, plaques and classroom pointer fingers and went to work. Sawing the pointer finger in half to shorten the length, she then cut off a piece of a wire hanger and made a circle that she used to loop through the tiny hole at the top of the lantern. Next, she removed the candle from lanterns and spray painted all of the materials black, before proceeding to hand paint skull bones onto the pointer finger. Afterwards, she drilled a hole the plaque, glued a screw into the pointer finger and screwed the pointer finger into the plaque. Finally, she looped the wire circle through the lantern, cut up an old t-shirt and dusted off her TV to add a cool dusty effect to the DIY and and hung the DIY lantern onto her wall.

We don’t know what we’re more impressed with - the creativity of the entire project (including adding the dust from television or the fact that she only paid $3.75 to create this!

