Skip to main content

If You’re Getting Married Soon, Stock Up on This Halloween Gauze

It looks amazing any time of year

DIY weddings require more than just having a strict budget and a few hands on deck. DIY weddings also call for having a creative eye and whether or not you’re quite the creative individual, it’s absolutely necessary for you to stock up on this Halloween accessory.

Thanks to TikTok user and photographer, @raechelmariephoto, you’ll want to run to your nearest Dollar or craft and grab this Halloween gauze because how she uses it at this wedding is absolutely stunning!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, this unexpected DIY hack is gorgeous as a table runner for an upcoming wedding or dinner event no matter the time of year. We love how she adorned the gauze with neutral-colored ornamental grass and warm-toned candles and vases. What makes this hack even better is that it’s cost-effective as a package of 12.5” gauze cost roughly $10 depending on where you shop.

Unsurprisingly, we’re not the only ones in awe over this beautiful and simple hack. Many viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts and ideas. “You can also just buy colored cheesecloth table runners from hobby lobby. Typically about $5 each but will normally go half off at least once a month,” one TikTok user shared. “I love this idea,” @ls25.0 wrote.

We love this idea, too! Who would’ve thought Halloween gauze could be used in such a beautiful way?!

wallpaper
Article

This Simple Flower Transformed Little Girl’s Room

plastic bugs
Article

These DIY Dollar Store Entomology Cloches Are The Coolest Thing You'll See Today

pool noodles
Article

This Hack Will Help Your Boots Stay in Shape

pole hook
Article

This Amazon Long Pole Hook Can Solve a Lot Of Your Organization Problems

lofted bed
Article

Girl’s Boyfriend Designs Loft Bed From Scratch for NYC Studio Apt

world market
Article

We Can All Probably Relate to This Woman’s Experience In World Market

corn on the cob furniture
Article

This Woman's Corn on the Cob Bed Side Tables Are Everything

housewarming
Article

Woman’s Idea for a Perfect, Clutter-Free Housewarming Gift Is Genius

broken tile
Article

Man Transforms Crack In Floor Tile Into Art

Spray paint
Article

So Apparently, You Can Change The Position of Spray Paint

Sateen sheet set
Article

This Is How You Easily Fold a Fitted Sheet

corks
Article

U.K. Woman Shows Us How to Easily Transform Corks Into Tiny Ghosts and It's Too Cute

shutterstock_2146033467
Article

Woman Weaves Gorgeous Headboard for Loft Bedroom and It’s So Simple to DIY

lamp shade
Article

Watch Plastic Soda Bottles Be Transformed Into a Chic Lamp

funny fail
Article

First Time Home Owner Fail Equals Hilarious Video

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.