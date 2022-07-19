Skip to main content

Woman Begins Decorating for Halloween In July and People Have Opinions

Is it too soon or not soon enough...

Many of us have our favorite holidays that we look forward to celebrating each year and while we typically start decorating for our favorite holiday at the top of the month, there are some of us who get into the spirit a little earlier on; and by earlier on, we mean months in advance.

Case in point: TikTok content creator @steffydegref. Her account is typically dedicated to showing us how her renovation projects for her beautiful A-Frame home, however, she recently uploaded a video showing us how she’s now prepping for Halloween by switching her décor to celebrate the beloved spooky day. We’re stunned by how dedicated she is - seriously, she went all out on this décor!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

From the massive amount of pumpkin décor of candles, lights, craft string and costumes to the actual Halloween sweet treats of candy corn, pumpkin lattes and pumpkin shaped pancakes, we are amazed! I mean, wow. We’ve all heard of Christmas in July, but Halloween in July as well? Hey, we’re here for it, after all, if some people like to celebrate Christmas during the summer, why should we shun those who choose to celebrate Halloween this time of the year, too?

The comments section is mixed with people who support her decision as well those who question why she would even start prepping for Halloween when summer isn’t over yet.

Hey, to each their own, but can we at least appreciate how awesome her Halloween décor is?

