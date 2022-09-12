Skip to main content

Houston DIY Enthusiast Created The Perfect Halloween Mantle and TikTok Is Obsessed

Seriously, we'd keep this up all year!

Whether you’re looking forward to wearing matching costumes with your family or you can’t wait to attend Halloween parties, it’s safe to say many of us are anxious for the return of Halloween. And one of the best ways to showcase your love for your favorite time of year is by decorating your space. And judging by TikTok content creator @ashtonsedita's fire place décor, it’s evident she loves this time of year!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

While the fire place is already painted black, she got even more creative with her mantle by adding skulls that were also beautifully painted black and served as the perimeter of the mantle. She also added green foliage, black strings of beads and red, pink and purple flowers to the Halloween mantle by draping them from her mantle’s wooden shelf.

We’re obsessed with her décor skills displayed on this mantle and so are her followers in the comment section. “Love it !!! Please share DIY on it,” @christinaorozco shared. “Absolutely beautiful,” @geenahoohoo commented. “Wow! That’s so pretty. You are very talented,” @micahbgarza wrote. “Ok how did you do that around the fireplace?!? My kiddos are wanting spooky and this is perfect for that!!!” @nikkiwaldrup commented.

This is supposed to be Halloween décor but honestly, we’d keep this up throughout the year because it’s so stunning!

