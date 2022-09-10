Mom’s Halloween Nature Crafts Are Cuter Than Anything You’ll Find At a Big Box Store

Autumn - or fall - whichever you prefer, is just around the corner, and although it’s hard to imagine drinking hot pumpkin spice lattes while the majority of the states are still going through a brutal heatwave, Starbucks and Trader Joe’s will tell you otherwise. As you know, pumpkin spice anything is not the only highlight of this spooky season that involves falling leaves, jack-o'-lanterns, and everything orange. With autumn also comes Halloween, which is the cherry on top for everyone, young and old.

While cleaning up the lawn from the dead leaves can be a bit daunting, there is a way to recycle them in a cool and fun way. As TikTok creator @mckennabuck is showing us in her DIY decoration-Halloween edition, no need to buy fancy decorations. All you need is provided by Mother Nature, literally.

I had no idea one can turn dead leaves into cute little bats or ghosts! This is a fun project your kiddos will appreciate too, as they can first dive into the leaves and then take them home to paint and dress them up into spooky Halloween characters. It’s a win-win situation when it comes to entertaining your youngsters. Mckenna also used a bouquet of flowers and a big stick all from her garden to turn into a witch's broom at its finest. To give the house a nice aroma, she dried some orange slices to hang all over the house as a garland. This also works for the Christmas season, you can then add some cloves to it or cinnamon sticks to make this more Christmassy.

The options are endless when it comes to items from your garden. Aside from pumpkin carving and leaf-painting, you can also make little creepy wooden stick figures a la The Blair Witch Project.