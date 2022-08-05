Skip to main content

This Halloween-Themed Bleached Shirt Is Perfect For Spooky Season

Clearly, we can't wait for Halloween

We know we're barely through the first week of August, but given the amount of Halloween and autumn-themed content we’ve seen all across social media, it appears just about everyone is looking forward to the spooky season and are already taking the necessary steps to prepare for it.

Aside from decorating their homes with everything fall-related, people are embracing Halloween early by even dressing up for the popular day. While we may not see as many Halloween costumes on the shelves just yet, that doesn’t mean you can’t get a head start on dressing up for the Halloween occasion. Just take a look at this easy DIY courtesy of TikTok content creator and trendy shirt designer @sublimationtiedyeblanks. In this video, she shows us how to easily create a simple and perfect Halloween-themed t-shirt.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Armed with a spray bottle of bleach and a long metal chain, she simply sprays bleach onto the center of the navy blue shirt, creating a large circle. Next, she takes the chain and strategically places it across the sleeves and bottom of the shirt, and proceeds to spray bleach onto the metal chain. To complete this simple DIY project, she removes the chain from the shirt and sprays a little extra bleach onto the shirt to give it more of a dramatic appearance and we love it!

If you attempt to do this project, she mentions to not allow the bleach to sit too long so it won’t thin out the material of the shirt, and to wash and dry it before wearing.

Anyone else getting Jason Vorhees vibes from this shirt? It’s so fitting (pun absolutely intended)! 

Rottweiler in bed
Article

Man Transforms Old Sofa Into King Size Dog Bed and We're Impressed

41 minutes ago
Mopping the floor
Article

Woman Shows Us How To Make Dirty Mop Heads Look Brand New With This Easy Method

1 hour ago
shutterstock_2094988519
Article

Florida Daughter Makes Over Parent's Bedroom as a Surprise While They’re On a Trip

3 hours ago
drying herbs
Article

Woman Upcycles Curtain Rod Into Perfect Under-the-Cabinet Drying Rack

5 hours ago
driftwood art
Article

These Driftwood Sculptures Might Inspire You to Try a New Hobby

5 hours ago
annoyed by bugs
Article

Woman Shares Hack For Keeping Bugs Out of the House All Summer Long

6 hours ago
Moth
Article

Watch Dad Act Like a Total Kid After He Gets a Moth Trap for His 60th Birthday

21 hours ago
Bee on a window
Article

Man Derives Easiest Way to Get a Bee Out of the House Without Killing It

22 hours ago
Plants
Article

Plant Mom Shares When You’re Supposed to Prune Your Plants

23 hours ago
spidermites on plant
Article

Man Uses just 1 Ingredient to Get Rid of Houseplant Spider Mites

23 hours ago
Bedroom
Article

Mom Figures Out Genius Way To Give Sisters Who Share a Room Their Own Personal Space

Aug 4, 2022
replacing soil plant
Article

This Simple Hack Could Save Your House Plants

Aug 4, 2022
Fixing sink
Article

Plumber Saves Elderly Couple From Getting “Taken” Over Minor Sink Issue

Aug 4, 2022
faux fern
Article

Here’s How to Make a $10 Faux Fern Planter for the Porch

Aug 4, 2022
hand knitting
Article

Crafty Teen Amazingly Hand Knits Chunky Blanket In One Night

Aug 4, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.