New York Woman Decorates Tote Bag With Hammered Flowers and the Result Is Stunning

Definitely trying this before the summer ends!

Flowers are popping up everywhere this summer and we’re not just talking about the wildflowers growing on the side of the roads or highways. Between the beautiful floral crowns, gorgeous bouquets, flower arrangements, and even chandeliers, we can’t get enough of transforming nature’s beautiful accessory into some sort of home décor or fashion piece.

Recently, we discovered another favorite floral find - a beautiful floral tote bag - courtesy of New York-based content creator, @michellemooredesigns. This floral tote bag is so stunning!

As seen in the video, the Hudson Valley, New York artist uses real flowers to create these beautiful summer bags. After using her creative skill to sketch a face onto the bag, she takes these beautiful and bright flowers and places them onto the top of the sketch, akin to creating a floral crown for the face sketch. Once she establishes the proper placement of the flowers, she removes them, then takes each flower and places it back onto the tote, covers it with a white cloth and begins to hammer the flower onto the bag to transfer the color and print of it onto the canvas tote.

We’re not only stunned by the beauty of this tote bag, but the process of how she creates this is jaw-dropping! Naturally, the viewers in the comments agree and adore this just as much as we do. This unique tote bag is simply gorgeous and makes for a great summer statement piece. 

