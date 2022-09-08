Skip to main content

Woman’s Solution To Getting Water At Night Is Both Unhinged and Genius

I mean, it’s not a terrible idea...

There are some home and life hacks that make sense, and others that seem a little over the top. You have the hacks that can help you with everything from decluttering your house to helping keep everything in line while moving homes, and those are all incredibly valuable.

And then, every once in a while, you get the hacks that no one expected, or really ever asked for, yet are clever all the same.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This video today, presented by Barstool Sports, falls into the second of those categories. So, think about it. How many times have you gotten up in the middle of the night, stumbled blindly to the kitchen, maybe knocking into a wall or stepping on some toys or even the pet dog, just to get a drink of water?

How many times have you really reconsidered getting up, and then rolled over and went back to sleep because it just wasn’t worth it? (You know that we have!)

But what if you didn’t have to get up at all? What if you channeled your inner hamster (is that even a thing?) and had a water bottle of your very own attached to your headboard or the wall above your pillow, filled with delicious water that you could drink without ever having to get up?

Well, that is what this whole hack is about. One creator, not even wondering or caring about how weird it might look, decided to get a large water bottle, get a straw that needed pressure for water to come out, attach it to her wall, and essentially get a whole hamster water bottle set up going for herself.

We get one final take of her, half pressed against the wall, happily drinking away from her wall-mounted water bottle and all we have to say is - do your thing girl. 

