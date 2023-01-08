Mom Comes Up With the Cutest Sentimental Accent Wall for Mudroom

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’ve ever wanted to give an area in your home a quick makeover without spending a ton of money to do so, try creating an accent wall. Accent walls are a great option to do when you want to switch up the style in your home simply because they’re typically inexpensive to do considering you’re working on one wall as opposed to giving an entire room a makeover and you can also be extremely creative throughout the process.

We’ve seen many beautiful and creative accent walls show up on our social media feeds that we like and make us want to immediately channel our inner Joanna Gaines, however, this DIY accent wall from TikTok content creator and mom @brittanydickson83 tugs at our heart strings with how cute and sentimental this is!

Isn’t this one of the cutest and creative accent walls ever?! To create this simple and sentimental accent wall, mom, dad and their three boys dipped the palm of their hands into black paint and placed their hands on the top half of their mudroom’s white wall.

This was so simple and memorable and we adore it! As she mentions in the video, this accent wall is something not only your heart will love, but your home will love as well, and we couldn’t agree any more!

