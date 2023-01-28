Man Shows off His Hand Sculpted House and It’s Every Hippie’s Dream

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cob is a type of building material that was first developed in England. It’s made from clay, sand and straw, so it’s very eco-friendly – and the process of building with cob doesn't require any machinery.

Cob homes are also incredibly energy efficient because they’re so well insulated, which means you can save money on heating bills! And did we mention that cob houses last longer than traditional homes built with concrete blocks and a wooden frame?

Cob houses have been around for centuries, but they resurfaced in the 1960s when hippies began experimenting with them as a modern alternative way of living that is more environmentally friendly than traditional housing options.

Folks were quick to jump on the bandwagon in favor of this hippie, cottagecore dream home.

"This is the epitome of my dream style for a house. Just incredible every detail." @Lightwell Drew

"I'm desperate to do this ...beautiful." @le_annbell

"Wow good vibes." @cccbhuytyh

Cob homes are environmentally friendly and energy efficient. They can last longer than traditional homes, are easy to build, and require less building materials than traditional homes.

This man used cob to build his own home as well as the houses of others who have chosen to live off-grid in this environmentally friendly way. As with most people who live off grid and sustainably, this man is not just concerned about his own house. He also wants to help others build their own homes using cob as well.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.