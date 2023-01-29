Woman Paints "Quilted" Floral Wall Art for the Coziest Decor

We want one now!

You've probably noticed that your home is missing something. It's not quite like one of those homes where you want to move in immediately and never leave.

The main thing is that this house, for some reason, lacks coziness—all because of its lack of floral wall art. That's what the artist behind this project wanted to change by creating something beautiful and worth passing on as part of the "heirloom era." She calls her design "quilted" because it looks like patchwork fabric (but in a good way).

There was general support and fervor for this artwork and we totallly get it.

"This is gorgeous." @Vivian Shay | DIY

"This is so beautiful!" @nessie_g

If you feel the same way as this commenter, "I need an entire room of just this," @Hannah, there's a way you can get your hands on this woman's art.

One commenter already asked for you.

"Please tell me you sell or commission these!?" @Medina| thrifted design + DIY

And the artist @Amanda Nolan Booker responded, "Both! Available paintings are on my website and you can contact me through there to begin a commission."

The quilt-inspired floral design is a great way to add color, texture, and warmth to your space. It's perfect for those who love the cozy cottagecore aesthetic of cherished heirloom pieces and nostalgic decor.

You can use this art piece as a focal point in your living room, bedroom, or dining room! Any kind of wall art truly brings new character and energy to a space.

