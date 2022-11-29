This Fridge Gets an Absolutely Wild Makeover With a Hand-painted Design

You know, it never occurred to us that you can actually paint your refrigerator. Of course, you can paint anything, but like most appliances, the fridge is something we see at a store, like the way it looks — where we prefer black, stainless steel or white — we purchase it and go on home and wait for it to be delivered. It’s typically an as-is type of item, unless you’re DIYer and TikTok user @trashkitt3n.

She recently gave her kitchen fridge a makeover by painting it herself and to say we’re impressed is an understatement!

She starts the DIY by removing the fridge’s door handles and wiping it down. Next, she begins to paint the fridge a terracotta color and while we typically love that paint color, we would have never imagined paining our refrigerator with it; it’s at this point we really have to rust the process. She then applies some Steel Weld epoxy to the refrigerator to add a little black to the design and grabs a paint brush to finish the design of the fridge.

To our surprise the finished DIY looks amazing! She painted a woodgrain design on the fridge and we’re impressed with how well it turned out! Clearly we’re not the only ones overly impressed with this hand-painted design; she uploaded the video yesterday and already has over one million views.

What a cool and unexpected DIY project!

