This Is the Correct Way to Hang Your Jeans In Your Closet to Create Space

We all know that organizing a closet can be challenging, especially if you're working with small spaces. And whereas boots can be easily stored away to make more room, folded garments - such as jeans - are a different story.

However, TikTok creator Kylie Nelson (@kylie_nelson1) came up with a genius hack that will save you time and space. Let's take a look.

As she shares in her video, all you need are shower curtain hooks!

Say what?

That's just brilliant.

You can get these for cheap at the Dollar Tree, as well as at Target and online on Amazon.

All you have to do is take a pair of jeans, fold them in half, hook them on the smaller hook, and hang them on the rod in your closet. This creates space in your closet to hang more garments and keeps your jeans organized and neat, while you can see every pair that you own.

Your closet will look like the inside of a Levi's store or any other jeans store.

The video already received one million likes but the TikTok community had split opinions on this.

One person commented,

"No, 'cause I did this for a month and now all my jeans are stretched out on the belt loops. Don't do this."

I guess every hack has a downside to it.

Another TikToker said,

"Hacks retail workers have been using for years."

There must be some truth to this, as yet another person replied,

"We use S hooks at Old Navy to display our denim and they don't rip or cause damage! I would recommend metal hooks over plastic though."

Noted! That makes sense. Besides, retail workers must know what's good for their garments and jeans.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.