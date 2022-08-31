This Hanger Hack Will Help You Declutter Your Closet

One of the hardest things to do is let go of things we no longer need, especially clothes. One of the main reasons why it’s such a challenge to get rid of certain pieces of clothing is simply because of the memory it holds. For example, we may not want to get rid of a cute red and white checkered dress because you wore it while celebrating your 7th anniversary or you may not want to let go of those old tapered pants you can barely fit because you wore those to the job interview that landed you your dream job.

Given that reason alone, it can present a struggle when attempting to get rid of old clothing, however, with or without the clothes, the memories still remain, so it’s best to let go of the old to make room for the new! And if you’re struggling to do so, try this amazing closet hack from TikTok content creator @everydaygracedesigns that will definitely help you get rid of what you no longer need!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As explained in the quick video, the interior design expert suggests turning all of your hangers with clothes in the opposite direction. When you wear an item and you put it back on the hanger, turn the hanger the correct way and after three months, if there’s anything that’s still facing the opposite direction, you’ll simply give it away or donate it; after all, there’s a strong chance that if you haven’t worn an item in three months, you probably won’t wear it at all.

Such a simple, yet effective closet hack!