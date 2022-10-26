Skip to main content

Woman’s Dollar Store Hack for Making a Hanging Towel Holder Is Genius

Simple, effective, and affordable

Dollar Store hacks have to be some of our favorite finds on social media. Not only are these hacks typically cheap to do, but they’re usually pretty easy to execute, too. And it’s especially great when the hack is also a gorgeous dupe that also happened to save you a ton of money!

Today’s Dollar Store hack is courtesy of TikTok content creator @homegoodiys. In the quick video, she shows us how she creates a hanging towel holder and it’s honestly so easy to do!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To create this easy hanging towel holder, she simply purchased a wire cabinet shelf and slightly bent the legs to create a slight angle that makes it easier to hold the towels. Next, she spray painted the shelf black to match the aesthetic she was going for, however, if you choose to do this project yourself, of course feel free to leave it white or spray paint it whatever matches the theme you’re going for. Finally, she hung the DIY towel holder using renter-friendly plastic hooks and placed four towels on the rack.

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers love this easy DIY project just as much as we do and we don’t blame them. Not only is this aesthetically-pleasing DIY easy to do, but it also helps free up any additional storage space you may need for other things. 

window sill
Article

American Husband Baffled By German Windows

lemon and white vinegar and baking soda on a tea towel
Article

Georgia Man's DIY Multi-Purpose Home Cleaner Is All Natural and Works Like a Charm

toilet tank
Article

Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean

woman bagging trash
Article

There Are Apparently Only Two Types of Women When It Comes to Dealing With a Full Trashcan

shutterstock_292637426
Article

This Buffet Makeover Has So Many Gorgeous Details

dying yarn
Article

Woman Dyes Critical-Role Inspired Yarns And We're Loving It

shutterstock_649590304
Article

Woman Makes Fabric Ceiling In Her She-Shed and It’s Super Dreamy

fresh strawberries
Article

This Is Exactly What You Should Do With Your Produce To Make Them Last Longer

kid and cow
Article

Here Is Your Daily Proof That There Is Still Good In The World

Floral Bouquet
Article

Bride-to-Be's Eco-Friendly Wedding Bouquet Is Absolutely Breathtaking and Perfect For Sustainable Brides

shutterstock_423235624
Article

Watch This Woman Turn a Van Gogh Poster into a Table

piles of books
Article

This “Magic” Bookshelf Doubles As Decorative Art

indoor trash can
Article

Apparently, We Have Been Using Trash Bags Incorrectly

bathroom mirrors
Article

Woman Instantly Upgrades Bathroom Mirror With This Cheap Hack and We're Shook

Greens
Article

Harvest Your Edible Greens and Save Them for the Winter Months With This Trick

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.