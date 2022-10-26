Woman’s Dollar Store Hack for Making a Hanging Towel Holder Is Genius

Dollar Store hacks have to be some of our favorite finds on social media. Not only are these hacks typically cheap to do, but they’re usually pretty easy to execute, too. And it’s especially great when the hack is also a gorgeous dupe that also happened to save you a ton of money!

Today’s Dollar Store hack is courtesy of TikTok content creator @homegoodiys. In the quick video, she shows us how she creates a hanging towel holder and it’s honestly so easy to do!

To create this easy hanging towel holder, she simply purchased a wire cabinet shelf and slightly bent the legs to create a slight angle that makes it easier to hold the towels. Next, she spray painted the shelf black to match the aesthetic she was going for, however, if you choose to do this project yourself, of course feel free to leave it white or spray paint it whatever matches the theme you’re going for. Finally, she hung the DIY towel holder using renter-friendly plastic hooks and placed four towels on the rack.

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers love this easy DIY project just as much as we do and we don’t blame them. Not only is this aesthetically-pleasing DIY easy to do, but it also helps free up any additional storage space you may need for other things.