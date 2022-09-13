Skip to main content

Wife Catches Husband Hanging Up Every Single Painting She’s Done

Acts of service are clearly his love language!

Love has many languages, often shown through gestures or love letters. Sometimes there is even art involved. When it comes to producing and selling artwork, an artist can certainly feel discouraged, attached, and overwhelmed. And because of that their art sometimes never sees the light of day but is tucked away in a safe place in the artist's studio. And let's be honest, most artists create art for themselves and their loved ones, as selling their pieces can be difficult. 

Not so TikTok creator Laura (@spontaneouszest), who's a Los Angeles-based artist and painter. She is all about selling her art, but in this particular video, she shares how her husband appreciates her art more than anyone.

WATCH THE VIDEO

By hanging up all her art on the walls in their living room! How sweet is that? He clearly is her biggest fan, and so supportive. Not to take all the credit for the decorated walls in her living room, Laura clarifies in the comment section of the video that two art pieces hanging are not hers, but everything else is. 

Since all her art is up on the wall, some might wonder if she has nothing to sell then. I would imagine that all her art displayed in her living room is still for grabs, this however is a good way to show your art, if you don't have gallery space. Her husband clearly thought ahead with this, as self-promotion is often the way to go, especially in the digital age of social media we are currently experiencing. The TikTok community was certainly cheering on the support of Laura's husband, as well as her art, according to the comment section. 

