Woman Proves That Pink Goes with Everything By 'Skinning' Her Fridge

There has been a huge ‘thing’ lately about making sure that you only make changes to your house that can be easily covered up or ‘fixed’ in the future after some other person has bought or is living in your home. And sure, that makes sense if you’re living in an apartment, but if you own your own home, shouldn’t you care more about making sure your living space reflects you than what future owners might think?



This is at least the opinion of TikTok creator Summer Ginther and her absolutely fabulously pink home (including one new addition that might surprise you!)

Summer apparently has just a bit of an obsession with the color pink, especially when it comes to adding it into the spaces of her home (and I am certainly not one to judge her!) There’s pink in her bathroom and other various walls throughout the house, as well as plenty of pink-themed things just lying around.

She even says that pink soothes her and makes her happy, so why wouldn’t she do the things with her own house that actually made her happy? Makes sense to me!

So when it came time to add a bit of pink to her kitchen, Summer knew exactly what she wanted to do, or at least, to have in the space. And that thing just so happened to be a pink fridge. But how was she going to do that without painting it?

By adding a wrap, similar to how you would wrap a car! The thin plastic goes on surprisingly easy over the metal of the door, and with just a pair of scissors and a credit card to help smoothe out any bubbles, Summer gets a quick and relatively easy ‘brand new’ pink fridge that totally fits her aesthetic.

I never realized just how easy this would be, and honestly, I’m thinking of doing something similar myself… Maybe a nice turquoise!



