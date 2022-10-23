TikToker Swoops in to Help Frazzled Woman Remove Stain From Hardwood Floor

Hardwood is one of the most sought after flooring options on the market. As desirable as they are, they are also extremely fragile because they scratch easily, hold moisture, need recurring treatment, and worst of all… they hold onto stains so easily!

One of the most frightening and pesky stains to show up on lighter hardwood floors are dark stains. These stains, no matter how hard you scrub with cleaning materials, don’t seem to want to budge. Thankfully, TikTok genius @CasualSalli shares a trick to get those black stains out of your hardwood floors.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The TikTok video starts out with a woman frantically wondering how to get a dark stain out of her light hardwood floors. Ann begins to offer advice that we all need to jot down in our cleaning hack journals. She starts by explaining these dark spots are often a byproduct of harsh alkaline cleaning agents such as baking soda and cleaning liquids, and to reverse it, you need an acid to break down the discoloration and turn it back to its' original appearance. Her suggestions are to use wood bleach and scrub the stain going along the wood grain, mop it and let it dry, then rub some wood oil on it. And, as she mentions in the video, when in a pinch, cooking oil will work just fine!