Okay, So This Is Another Sure Way To Trap Fruit Flies

We all know how annoying fruit flies can be; they hover all over our fruits and get in our personal space when we dare get near the fruit basket. What’s even worse, is now that the weather is cooler, they’re still here.

We’ve recently shared a great hack to prevent fruit flies from hatching eggs in your home, but what if you are lady have them? If this is you, check out this amazing fruit fly trap that for sure works!

Courtesy of TikTok @andrelifehack (who tried this hack after seeing someone else do it) this fruit fly catcher appears to be a guaranteed way to capture those pesky fruit flies and rid yourself of them flying all over your fresh fruit. All you have to do is take a sheet of paper and roll it to create a cone shape. Next, you’ll cut an apple and place it into a cup before applying the now cone-shaped paper into the glass as well. What happens is the sliced apple in the cup will attract the fruit flies and once they enter into the cup through the opening of the makeshift cone, they’re now stuck in the cup.

Now, what you do with the cup is up to you, but the easiest (and cruelty-free) thing to do is take the cup outside and remove the paper, allowing the fruit flies to be released and free to fly away (and hopefully away from your home!).

