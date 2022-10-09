Skip to main content

Woman Redecorates Room to Welcome 14-Year-Old Newly Adopted Sister and Her Reaction Will Bring You to Tears

It’s literally magical.

Having family around is probably one of the biggest blessings in life we can count on, but not everyone is that fortunate. And having cool parents is a whole other story. Like the parents of this 9-year-old, who surprised him with such a cool bedroom makeover.

Speaking of bedroom makeovers, TikTok creator Kristen Holbrook (@kristencardenholbrook) also did something incredible, as she shows in her video. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

The reaction of her adoptive sister is genuinely priceless! Probably one of the sweetest surprise makeovers, I've ever seen. As mentioned in the video, Kristen's new sister loves Harry Potter anything, so of course, she decorated the bedroom accordingly. She even used a stone pattern wallpaper or contact paper to give it that rustic vibe, as well as floating candles - which I personally think are the highlight of the room. Kristen also attached some floating shelves to the wall to hold some old books that look like spell books, as well as a gold frame mirror decorated with letters and envelopes that even have a wax seal. I mean, look at all those details! 

Speaking of details, the mirror also has a mysterious gold key hanging from its frame, there is also an owl statue, a cool light fixture that reflects the stars and moon. You can also spot some old-school clocks and a coat of arms. Regardless of all those Harry Potter details, the room feels cozy and homey.

Definitely a success!

DIY hanging plant
Article

Adding a Little Copper Wiee to Your Pothos Plant Goes a Long Way

shutterstock_2197792041
Article

This Is Not a Drill: The Famous “Pink Stuff” Cleaner Now Comes With a Special Tool

woman painting
Article

Woman Paints Lost Loved Ones Into Live Wedding Art And You'll Need Some Tissues

Woman cleaning
Article

Woman Has Hysterical Way Of Deciding Her Weekend Chores

creepy doll
Article

These Twisted Precious Moments Figurines Will Haunt Your Dreams

Flower garden
Article

This DIY Painter’s Plant Pallat Is the Coolest Way to Display Colorful Flowers

Kitchen
Article

Texas Woman's Kitchen Features A Hidden Dog Eating Station and TikTok is Shook!

ofrenda
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous “Ofrenda” With Supplies form the Dollar Store

inside john legend house
Article

Woman Has Been Slowly Buying Things For Her Own Place Since She Was 15

minimal pumpkins
Article

These DIY Cement Pumpkins Are Perfect For The Minimalist's Fall Aesthetic

pumpkin in trash
Article

Apparently, Pumpkins Are Bad for the Environment

mirror wall
Article

Woman’s Walmart Mirror Hack Will Dramatically Change Any Room

painting trim black
Article

Consider This Your Official Sign to Paint Your Trim Black

laundry room
Article

This Laundry Room Got a Serious Upgrade

woman in nursery
Article

New Jersey Man Surprises BFF With Fully Decorated Nursery After She Delivers Baby Three Weeks Early

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.