There's A Harry Potter Themed Airbnb That Has a Secret 'Magical' Entrance

In the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina there is a magical camping oasis you need to see.

Remember in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire when Mr. Weasley took the kids, Hermione and Harry to the Quidditch World Cup? When they arrived Harry was initially baffled as to how an entire clan of Weasleys plus him and Hermione would fit inside a tiny tent, only to walk into it and discover that it was far bigger on the inside. He gently proclaims "I love magic" as he marvels at it capabilities. Wouldn't you just love to be able to stay somewhere like that? Well, NOW. YOU. CAN.

I repeat, this is not a drill: You can stay in the magical tent from the Quidditch World Cup IRL, thanks to this creative folks at Treehouses of Serenity.

Unzip the tent and from there you'll find a solid door with the seal of Hogwarts. When you open it, you're immediately on a landing the has a slide for you to get to the rest of the hidden room. When down there, it is decorated exactly like a tent you'd see at the Quidditch World Cup.

This magical little oasis in North Carolina sleeps 4 and is considered a "glamping" site, as it is built into a mountain. It is nestled in with other treehouse properties, but sadly it is booked until August 2023 and is currently priced at $350 a night for 4 guests.

For the chance to step into the magical world of Harry Potter? Just take all my money,