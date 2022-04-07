Skip to main content

There's A Harry Potter Themed Airbnb That Has a Secret 'Magical' Entrance

In the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina there  is a magical camping oasis you need to see.

Remember in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire when Mr. Weasley took the kids, Hermione and Harry to the Quidditch World Cup? When they arrived Harry was initially baffled as to how an entire clan of Weasleys plus him and Hermione would fit inside a tiny tent, only to walk into it and discover that it was far bigger on the inside. He gently proclaims "I love magic" as he marvels at it capabilities. Wouldn't you just love to be able to stay somewhere like that? Well, NOW. YOU. CAN.

I repeat, this is not a drill: You can stay in the magical tent from the Quidditch World Cup IRL, thanks to this creative folks at Treehouses of Serenity

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Unzip the tent and from there you'll find a solid door with the seal of Hogwarts. When you open it, you're immediately on a landing the has a slide for you to get to the rest of the hidden room. When down there, it is decorated exactly like a tent you'd see at the Quidditch World Cup.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

This magical little oasis in North Carolina sleeps 4 and is considered a "glamping" site, as it is built into a mountain. It is nestled in with other treehouse properties, but sadly it is booked until August 2023 and is currently priced at $350 a night for 4 guests. 

For the chance to step into the magical world of Harry Potter? Just take all my money, 

Related Articles

husband looks like witch wife
Article

Etsy Shop Owners Share Hilarious Reality Of What It's Like to Be Married to a Practicing Witch

38 minutes ago
target storefront
Article

Dad Discovers Genius Cart Hack for Shopping With Infants At Target

1 hour ago
woman dancing in front of pictures
Article

Guys Slides Into Designer's DMs and She Ends Up Transforming His Bachelor Pad In 72 Hours

2 hours ago
imago0130223459h
Article

Cabin With 'Live, Laugh, Love' Signs Everywhere Is in Need of a Serious 'Karen' Exorcism

3 hours ago
teddy bear sitting creepily in the corner
Article

Mom Thinks Ghost Was Trying to Wake Kids After Reviewing Disturbing Footage

8 hours ago
boyfriend organizes desk
Article

Boyfriend Expertly Organizes GF's Desk Because It 'Gets Messy' When She's Sad

23 hours ago
corner stone
Article

Couple Who Moved Into An Old Church Discovers Hidden Time Capsule

Apr 6, 2022
bookshelf
Article

Mom Makes Bedroom for Book Loving Teen Even Princess Belle Would Envy

Apr 6, 2022
starbucks coffee front
Trending Stories

'Secret' Starbucks Menu Item Pays Homage To Beloved Flower & Everyone Is Obsessed

Apr 6, 2022
strawberry dangling off of the vine
Trending Stories

Woman Grows Breathtaking Vertical Strawberry Garden With Basic Dollar Tree Hack

Apr 6, 2022
father and son lay in bed
Trending Stories

Security Camera Catches Toddler Waving To 'No One' As Dad Tucks Him In

Apr 5, 2022
grandparent town
Trending Stories

Grandparents Build An Entire Tiny Town In Their Basement For Their First Grandbaby

Apr 5, 2022
paint in a pan
Trending Stories

Woman Transforms $10 Goodwill Find Into Stunning Dupe Of a $2,500 Anthropologie Piece

Apr 5, 2022
bunch of dandelion leaves
Trending Stories

You Can Totally Make Jelly From the Weeds In Your Yard

Apr 5, 2022
farm house
Trending Stories

Mom 'Catches' Eerie Reflection While Wandering Around Her 300 Year Old Property

Apr 5, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.