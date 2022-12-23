Mom Makes Kid’s Dream Harry Potter Themed Room Come to Life

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

All Harry Potter fans knew instantly what house they felt they would belong to if they were a part of the mystical books and drawing films. Gryffindor is represented by the lion and valued for bravery, nerve, daring, and chivalry. Hufflepuff, backed by the badger, is valued for hard work, dedication, patience, and loyalty. Ravenclaw, whose emblematic animal is the eagle, is valued in knowledge, curiosity, creativity, and wit. Slytherin represented by the serpent is valued in ambition, leadership, and self-preservation.

Just about any young Harry Potter fan has created their own mythical dialogue for placing themselves in one of the Hogwarts houses upon falling in love with the books and films. Dedicated and loving mother @danidesignsonadime posted a video to TikTok showing off the Slytherin room of her son’s dreams that she DIYed in the most fantastic way ever.

The woman says that 90% of the themed room was DIYed or thrifted, and with her talent you can’t even tell it was all handmade by mom!

When you open the door to the boys room the first thing you see on the entryway wall is a fun Harry Potter wallpaper with a vintage sconce on the wall with two flicking light candles. The back wall with the window is coated in a brick wallpaper and the other wall has framed Slytherian themed photos and gold mirrors on it, with a dark black spooky Hogwarts castle sitting below.

There is a large gold key hanging in the corner and a vintage travel truck propped on an antique wood table. The entire room is tied together with a large area rug with a snake blasted on it.

