DIY Harry Potter Inspired Lanterns Make Candles Look Like They're Floating In Mid-Air

When it comes to loyalty, the Harry Potter fandom is practically unmatched. Their loyal-to-the-soil devotion to their Hogwarts hero usually engulfs beyond simply reading all the books and watching every single movie. Their commitment involves dressing up as their favorite characters, uniting at fan conventions and even creating Harry Potter inspired décor.

It’s evident the Harry Potter legions of fans knows no bounds and a creative bride-to-be expressed just that through a simple, yet amazing Harry Potter inspired DIY project for her wedding!

TikTok user @elsieaprill purchased six lanterns and two packs of 10 candles from Amazon, and placed three candles in each lantern. Using the adjustable string that came with the “floating” candles, she placed them at different heights and used the opening slits at the top of the lantern to easily pull the string through to tie the candles to the lantern.

This is such a stunning and inexpensive DIY that would be a pretty cool addition in just about any backyard, especially one surrounded by a variety of green plants! What’s even better, these lanterns are prefect for year-round décor!

“It’s so simple, but looks so awesome. Love it,” TikTok user @katykeetz commented.

We couldn’t agree more! Here’s to yet another couple of items to add to our Amazon carts!